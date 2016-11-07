UPDATE 11-Decisively re-elected, Rouhani defies hardliners, pledges to open Iran
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds comments from Tillerson and Jubeir)
Nov 7 GFI Informatique SA :
* GFI Informatique acquires Roff and gains strength in SAP solutions
* This transaction doubles GFI's revenues in Iberia to more than 200 million euros ($221.3 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9039 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds comments from Tillerson and Jubeir)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies