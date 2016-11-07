Nov 7 Scandic Hotels Group AB :

* Has signed a long-term agreement with Norwegian Utstillingsplassen Eiendeom A/S to take over Ambassadeur Hotel and Globus Hotel in Drammen, Norway from Jan. 2017

* Scandic will take over operation of hotel on Jan. 1, 2017 and it will remain open during renovation Source text for Eikon:

