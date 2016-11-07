UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Nov 7 Hiscox Ltd :
* Today issues its interim management statement for first nine months of year to 30 September 2016
* Gross written premiums grew by 14.3 pct in local currency to £1858.2 million (2015: £1,536.9 million) with a strong performance across all segments
* In reported currency gross written premiums grew by 20.9 pct, helped by material foreign exchange gains
* Hiscox london market and Hiscox re continue to face difficult trading conditions
* Our retail businesses have performed well in a more stable environment
* Margins are evaporating in some areas of london market, and we are adjusting our underwriting accordingly- CEO
* It was another modest period for claims across Hiscox retail
* Hiscox london market reported a more normal loss experience and thanks to good underwriting Hiscox re avoided significant losses during period
* Based on an insured market loss of $8 billion group set aside net us$35 million to cover claims and reduced profit commissions from hurricane matthew
* Loss is within our expected catastrophe loss budget for year
* We avoided significant exposure to hurricane hermine and louisiana floods
* Across our retail businesses rating environment is mixed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.