US STOCKS-Stocks pare gains after fresh reports on Washington Russia probe
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
Nov 7 Indsil Hydro Power And Manganese Ltd :
* Says commenced production of leased unit at Garbham, Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh
* Says unit will be initially producing silico manganese and later on converted to produce high carbon ferro chrome Source text: bit.ly/2eE9O1h Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)