Nov 7 New Venturetec AG :

* Closed FY 15/16, ended Sept. 30, 2016, with a loss of $60,649,374 or $12.09 per share, compared to a gain of $15,105,459 or $3.00 per share in the fiscal year 2014/15 Source text - bit.ly/2fqUtQv Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)