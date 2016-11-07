Nov 7 Pankl Racing Systems AG :
* In first nine months of fiscal year 2016, EBIT was
improved significantly and increased by 27.4 pct to 10.2 million
euros ($11.29 million) or 7.4 pct of revenues (9 months 2015:
8.0 million euros or 6.2 pct of revenues)
* In first nine months of fiscal year 2016, Pankl Group
achieved revenues of 138.6 million euros, an increase of 7.0 pct
versus same period last year
* 9-month net financial results amounted to -2.2 million
euros, a 0.7 million euros deterioration versus same period last
year (9 months 2015: -1.5 million euros)
* Due to current order intake and order levels we also
expect solid results in Q4, says CEO
