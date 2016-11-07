UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Nov 7 Alpha Trust Andromeda Investment Trust SA :
* NAV per share on Oct 31 at 19.58 euros ($21.66)
* Assets under management on Oct 31 at 8.18 million euros Source text: bit.ly/2fK5W1e Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9039 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.