UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Nov 7 Helgeland Sparebank :
* Subordinated loan
* Contemplates issuance of an AT1 of minimum 220 million Norwegian crowns ($26.9 million), subject to inter alia market conditions
* Says Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority has given its approval for potential bond issuance and possible buy-back of existing AT1 of 220 million crowns, with right to redeem of March 28, 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1915 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.