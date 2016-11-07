UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Nov 7 Totens Sparebank :
* Overall restructuring to incur one-time charge of 11 million Norwegian crowns ($1.3 million)which will be expensed in Q4 2016
* Reduction of workforce to reduce labor costs by 8 million crowns, full effect to be seen in 2018
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1929 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.