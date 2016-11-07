Nov 7 Totens Sparebank :

* Overall restructuring to incur one-time charge of 11 million Norwegian crowns ($1.3 million)which will be expensed in Q4 2016

* Reduction of workforce to reduce labor costs by 8 million crowns, full effect to be seen in 2018

