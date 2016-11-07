Nov 7 Nutritional Holdings Ltd :

* Entered into an agreement with Ontario Renewable Energy Proprietary Ltd on Nov. 4 2016 to acquire 100 pct of issued share capital of VSS

* Consideration payable by NUT to seller for sale shares and sale claims, in terms of agreement, is an amount of 9 mln rand