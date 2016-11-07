Nov 7 Crompton Greaves Ltd

* Says receipt of binding offer for acquisition of the company's B2B automation business

* Offer at enterprise value of 120 million euros from Alfanar

* Says completion of acquisition by Jan 31, 2017

* Says consequent to acceptance of binding offer, automation biz of co in India will be hived off to a unit to be incorporated by co Source text: bit.ly/2fvcJZm Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)