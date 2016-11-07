US STOCKS-Stocks pare gains after fresh reports on Washington Russia probe
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
Nov 7 K M Sugar Mills Ltd
* To consider raising of funds of INR 500 million by way of issue of shares on preferential basis
* To consider issue of non-convertible redeemable debentures for INR 40 million pursuant to exit from CDR
* To consider raising of funds of INR 500 million by way of issue of shares through qualified institutional placement Source text: bit.ly/2fKwqQ7 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)