Nov 7 K M Sugar Mills Ltd

* To consider raising of funds of INR 500 million by way of issue of shares on preferential basis

* To consider issue of non-convertible redeemable debentures for INR 40 million pursuant to exit from CDR

* To consider raising of funds of INR 500 million by way of issue of shares through qualified institutional placement