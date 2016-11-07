Nov 7 Fairvest Property Holdings Ltd :

* On Thursday, Nov.3 2016 company successfully completed a private placement to raise 190 mln rand

* Proceeds of placement will be used to fund and/or to repay debt facilities used to fund acquisitions

* 190 mln rand was raised through placing of 111.76 million new shares at a price of 1.70 rand per share