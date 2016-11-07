US STOCKS-Stocks pare gains after fresh reports on Washington Russia probe
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
Nov 7 Future Retail Ltd
* Says Future Retail consolidates retail business of Heritage Foods
* Says FRL will issue about 17.8 million equity shares of two rupees each to shareholders of HFRL
* Says scheme of arrangement will involve slump sales of retail business and veterinary care business of HFL into HFRL
* Says scheme to also involve demerger of retail business from HFRL into FRL
* Says if sales proceeds are between 4-5 billion rupees; sharing amount between cos will be 50 percent of proceeds above 4 billion rupees
* On closure of deal, heritage foods will own 3.65 percent of shareholding in Future Retail via fresh issue of shares by co
* Says if sales proceeds are above 5 billion rupees, sharing amount between cos will be 75 percent of proceeds above 5 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2fvj8DV Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)