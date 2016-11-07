Nov 7 Shree Cement Ltd :

* Sept-qtr net profit 2.92 billion rupees

* sept-qtr total income from operations 22.54 billion rupees

* Net profit in Sept-qtr last year was 2.46 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 19.15 billion rupees Source text:(bit.ly/2fugIaN) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)