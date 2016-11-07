UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Nov 7 Intercontinental International Real Estate Investment Company SA :
* Acquires offices property in Athens for 0.92 million euros ($1.02 million)
* Says has rented the property to Randstad Hellas, expects annual gross income of 13.11 percent
Source text: bit.ly/2euZbKO
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9049 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.