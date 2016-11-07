UPDATE 11-Decisively re-elected, Rouhani defies hardliners, pledges to open Iran
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds comments from Tillerson and Jubeir)
Nov 7 SeSa SpA :
* Unit Var Group SpA signs a framework agreement for the integration of Yarix Srl, of which it acquired a 50 percent stake
* Agreement follows the acquisition by Var Group of a 50 percent stake in Yarix for 0.6 million euros ($663,060.00) plus earnout
* Yarix operates in the cybersecurity sector Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9049 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds comments from Tillerson and Jubeir)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies