Nov 7 SeSa SpA :

* Unit Var Group SpA signs a framework agreement for the integration of Yarix Srl, of which it acquired a 50 percent stake

* Agreement follows the acquisition by Var Group of a 50 percent stake in Yarix for 0.6 million euros ($663,060.00) plus earnout

* Yarix operates in the cybersecurity sector