US STOCKS-Stocks pare gains after fresh reports on Washington Russia probe
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
Nov 7 Ind Renewable Energy Ltd
* Commissioned 100KW solar power roof top project in terms of the tripartite agreement with Wadhwa, Associates Realtors ,Waaree Energies Source text: bit.ly/2fv66pO Further company coverage:
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)