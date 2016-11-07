Nov 7 Wallstreet Online AG :

* In the nine-month period, sales increased significantly compared to the same period of the previous year with an increase of 12.9 percent to 1.975 million euros ($2.19 million)

* 9-month EBITDA 170,000 euros