UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Nov 7 Wallstreet Online AG :
* In the nine-month period, sales increased significantly compared to the same period of the previous year with an increase of 12.9 percent to 1.975 million euros ($2.19 million)
* 9-month EBITDA 170,000 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9033 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.