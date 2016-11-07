UPDATE 11-Decisively re-elected, Rouhani defies hardliners, pledges to open Iran
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds comments from Tillerson and Jubeir)
Nov 7 Wisdom Sports Group :
* unit has obtained development, organization and operation rights of 16th Asian Marathon Championship in 2017 and 17th Asian Marathon in 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds comments from Tillerson and Jubeir)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies