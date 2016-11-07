US STOCKS-Strong earnings lift investors' spirits after Trump slump
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
Nov 7 Ceat Ltd
* Consol Sept quarter net profit 1.07 billion rupees
* Consol Sept quarter total icnome from operations 15.97 billion rupees
* Consol net profit in Sept quarter last year was 1.05 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 15.19 billion rupees
* Consensus forecast for sept quarter consol net profit was 923.17 million rupees Source text: bit.ly/2fKK1qO Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
* Shares rise after results (Adds details from press conference, analyst comment)