Nov 7 Blue Nile Inc

* Blue Nile says if co enters into alternative deal with excluded party, amount of termination fee payable to BC Cyan Parent will be $7.4 million

* Blue Nile says termination fee will be $17.4 million under any other circumstance

* Blue Nile says deal provides that BC Cyan Parent will be required to pay co reverse termination fee of $32.2 million under certain circumstances-sec filing