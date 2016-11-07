UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Nov 7 Blue Nile Inc
* Blue Nile says if co enters into alternative deal with excluded party, amount of termination fee payable to BC Cyan Parent will be $7.4 million
* Blue Nile says termination fee will be $17.4 million under any other circumstance
* Blue Nile says deal provides that BC Cyan Parent will be required to pay co reverse termination fee of $32.2 million under certain circumstances-sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.