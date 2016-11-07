US STOCKS-Stocks pare gains after fresh reports on Washington Russia probe
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
Nov 7 Shree Ajit Pulp And Paper Ltd
* Shree ajit pulp and paper ltd says insurance claim under process with regard to fire in raw material godowns Source text: (bit.ly/2eESVU0) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)