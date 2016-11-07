US STOCKS-Strong earnings lift investors' spirits after Trump slump
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
Nov 7 Sanofi India Ltd
* Sept quarter net profit 806 million rupees
* Sept quarter net sales 5.83 billion rupees
* Net profit in sept quarter last year was 725 million rupees; net sales was 5.53 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2eF0GcN Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
* Shares rise after results (Adds details from press conference, analyst comment)