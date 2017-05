Nov 7 (Reuters) -

* India's Ministry of Civil Aviation:

* DGCA proposed new regulation on criteria for leasing of foreign registered aircraft by Indian operators for operation by Indian crew

* Regulation will enable operators to import foreign registered aircrafts and operate on foreign registration with Indian crew

* Proposal is at a draft stage and is being put up for public consultation

* Proposal likely to be finalized by the second week of Dec 2016Source text: (bit.ly/2eF64N9) (Bengaluru Newsroom)