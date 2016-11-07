UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Nov 7 Azimut Holding SpA :
* Total net inflows in October at 452 million euros ($499.96 million), which benefited from the consolidation of Aspire and TKT
* Net of the impact of the acquisitions, reports net inflows in the region of 335 million euros in October Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9041 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.