UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Nov 7 Wang On Group Ltd
* Vendor has agreed to sell sale share and assign benefit of shareholder loan
* Unit,Vendor and wong fung hing entered into agreement
* Shareholder loan for consideration of hk$512.2 million
* Delight keen is the purchaser and thing on, a company principally engaged in investment holding, is vendor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.