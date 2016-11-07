UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Nov 7 Yeni Gimat REIT :
* Q3 net profit of 38.0 million lira ($12.00 million) versus 33.3 million lira year ago
* Q3 revenue of 42.9 million lira versus 43.0 million lira year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.1674 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.