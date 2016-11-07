Bronski Beat and baggy jeans, AIDS movie takes Cannes back to the 80s
CANNES, France, May 20 Remember the days when AIDS was considered by some to be a "gay plague" and the word "condom" was taboo in polite company?
Nov 7 Branding China Group Ltd
* voluntary Announcement The Entering Into Of The Strategic Cooperation Agreement With Wuxi Jinyuan And Peace Fortune
* company entered into a comprehensive strategic cooperation agreement
* deal with Wuxi Jinyuan Industry Investment Development Group
* deal to jointly set up an industrial fund with a proposed size of rmb5 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CANNES, France, May 20 Remember the days when AIDS was considered by some to be a "gay plague" and the word "condom" was taboo in polite company?
RIYADH, May 20 The world's largest private equity fund, backed by Japan's Softbank Group and Saudi Arabia's main sovereign wealth fund, said on Saturday it had raised over $93 billion to invest in technology sectors such as artificial intelligence and robotics.