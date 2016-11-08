UPDATE 3-Qualcomm sues four Apple contract manufacturers
* Qualcomm says Apple advised the firms to withhold payments (Adds details, updates shares)
(Corrects headline to say Huanxi, unit Gain Flow Developments enter agreement with PCCW Media, not Huanxi entering agreement with Gain Flow)
Nov 7 Huanxi Media Group Ltd :
* On Nov 7, 2016, company and Gain Flow Developments (Huanxi Subsidiary I) entered into a platform development agreement with PCCW Media Ltd
* Deal in relation to a technical cooperation arrangement where PCCW will be a technical partner of Huanxi Subsidiary I Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qualcomm says Apple advised the firms to withhold payments (Adds details, updates shares)
LONDON, May 17 Britain said it was investigating how politicians and campaigners use data to target voters with online advertising to make sure they comply with electoral laws and do not abuse people's privacy.