UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Nov 7 Blackrock's Richard Turnill :
* "Dividend income is poised to become a larger component of lower overall portfolio returns over the next five years"
* Bond yields have likely bottomed out; "we don't see scope for big rises in already elevated stock market valuations amid tepid earnings growth"
* "Dividends are a big part of the case for equities overall"
* "We see higher inflation expectations, rather than rising real yields, driving rises in nominal bond yields"; this bodes well for dividend growers
* Due to compounding dividends earnings growth, valuations of global developed stocks would need to fall by 30% over next 5 yrs to generate negative returns
* "For now, we see dividend growth opportunities globally within the technology, consumer discretionary and financials sectors"
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.