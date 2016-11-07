UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Nov 7 Invesco Ltd :
* Invesco simplifies product offering
* Plans to merge shares of Invesco Intactive Strategic Capital Yield portfolio class into units of Invesco Intactive Strategic Yield portfolio
* Concurrently, plans to terminate series F8, series PT8 and series T8 of Invesco Intactive Strategic Capital Yield portfolio class
* Plans to discontinue U.S.-dollar purchase options of series PT6 and series T6
* Fund will no longer be able to provide tax-efficient benefits at expiration of its forward contract in 2017
* Has announced changes to its product lineup in response to tax-treatment changes made in 2013 federal budget Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.