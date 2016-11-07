Nov 7 Invesco Ltd :

* Invesco simplifies product offering

* Plans to merge shares of Invesco Intactive Strategic Capital Yield portfolio class into units of Invesco Intactive Strategic Yield portfolio

* Concurrently, plans to terminate series F8, series PT8 and series T8 of Invesco Intactive Strategic Capital Yield portfolio class

* Plans to discontinue U.S.-dollar purchase options of series PT6 and series T6

* Fund will no longer be able to provide tax-efficient benefits at expiration of its forward contract in 2017

