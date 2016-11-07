UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Nov 7 Folger Hill Asset Management LP:
* Entered long-term strategic venture with Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC to expand Folger Hill'S business in Asia
* Received commitments to manage $500 million of assets, including capital from Schonfeld and Leucadia National Corp
* Schonfeld will work with Folger Hill on strategies to be launched with Folger Hill Asia, which will be run by Angus Wai
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.