UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Nov 7 Klépierre SA :
* Klepierre announces the disposal of two shopping centers in Scandinavia
* Klepierre announces that Steen & Strøm, its 56.1 pct-controlled subsidiary, has completed sale of its stakes in two shopping centers
* 49.9 pct of Åsane Storsenter in Bergen, Norway (49,604 sq.m.)
* 100 pct of Torp Köpcentrum in Uddevalla, Sweden (31,600 sq.m.)
* Both transactions for a total consideration of 235 million euros ($259.35 million) excluding transfer duties
* On a group share basis for Klépierre, proceeds from the disposals amount to 132 million euros
* Transaction also releases additional financial capacity for Steen & Strøm to fund development projects in its pipeline and potential targeted acquisitions in Scandinavia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9061 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.