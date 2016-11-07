Nov 7 Telepizza Group SA :
* 9-month net loss 12.4 million euros ($13.7 million) versus
loss 2.2 million euros year ago
* 9-month underlying EBITDA 51.1 million euros versus 45.5
million euros year ago
* 9-month revenue 248.7 million euros versus 242.2 million
euros year ago
* Expects to deliver total chain sales growth for FY 2016
towards the upper end of the guidance provided in H1 report
* It is expected that the company's new commercial policy
will result in a gross margin contraction in Q4 2016, partially
offset by operating leverage, to deliver double digit EBITDA
growth for the Group in the FY 2016
* FY guidance of 80 net new stores in core geographies has
risk to the downside, but the company expects Q4 to be the most
active quarter this year in terms of store openings
