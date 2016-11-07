UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Nov 7 Unibail-Rodamco SE :
* Unibail-Rodamco -proposed merger by absorption of Rodamco Europe B.V. by Unibail-Rodamco SE
* Merger no later than December 31, 2016, subject to fulfillment of certain conditions precedent. Absorption had initially been planned for Q4-2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.