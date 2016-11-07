Nov 7 Unibail-Rodamco SE :

* Unibail-Rodamco -proposed merger by absorption of Rodamco Europe B.V. by Unibail-Rodamco SE

* Merger no later than December 31, 2016, subject to fulfillment of certain conditions precedent. Absorption had initially been planned for Q4-2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)