Nov 7 Asian Growth Properties Ltd

* Purchased entire issued units in trust that owns property known as 20 Moorgate, London, EC2R 6DA for total of about 154 million stg

* Funded deal from its existing cash resources and a new five year term loan facility of about 100 mln stg from HSBC

* Acquisition represents a net initial yield of 4.4 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)