* Qtrly statutory net profit on an unaudited basis for same period was also approximately $2.4 billion

* Loan impairment expense (lie) was $322 million in quarter

* Group's basel iii internationally comparable cet1 ratio as at 30 september 2016 was 14.3 per cent

* Group's basel iii common equity tier 1 (cet1) apra ratio was 9.4 per cent as at 30 september 2016

* Group net interest margin was lower in quarter due to higher funding costs

* Unaudited cash earnings for three months ended 30 september 2016 were approximately $2.4 billion

* Qtrly operating income growth was slightly below that of fy16

"Group net interest margin was lower in quarter3 due to higher funding costs"