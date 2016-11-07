Nov 8 Commonwealth Bank Of Australia
* Qtrly statutory net profit on an unaudited basis for same
period was also approximately $2.4 billion
* Loan impairment expense (lie) was $322 million in quarter
* Group's basel iii internationally comparable cet1 ratio as
at 30 september 2016 was 14.3 per cent
* Group's basel iii common equity tier 1 (cet1) apra ratio
was 9.4 per cent as at 30 september 2016
* Group net interest margin was lower in quarter due to
higher funding costs
* Unaudited cash earnings for three months ended 30
september 2016 were approximately $2.4 billion
* Qtrly operating income growth was slightly below that of
fy16
* "Group net interest margin was lower in quarter3 due to
higher funding costs"
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: