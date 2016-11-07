Nov 7 Medicines Co
* Medicines Co says discontinues development of
MDCO-216, its investigational cholesterol efflux promoter
* Medicines Co - Data from Milano-pilot trial did not show
drug effects on intracoronary atherosclerotic plaque sufficient
to warrant further development
* Says safety profile of MDCO-216 was excellent
* Medicines Co - Discontinuation of MDCO-216 will enable co
to reallocate and focus substantial additional capital onto
development of its pcsk9 synthesis inhibitor
* Says does not expect to incur any charge associated with
discontinuation of MDCO-216 development program
