Nov 7 Icad Inc :

* Harbert Discovery Fund LP reports 5.01 percent stake in Icad Inc as of Nov. 7 - SEC filing

* Harbert Discovery Fund LP - on Nov. 7, Jack Bryant and Kenan Lucas, directors of the fund gp, sent letter to Lawrence Howard, chairman of Icad

* Harbert Discovery Fund-letter expresses "disappointment" in Icad's performance, calls on Icad board to purchase shares in open market

* Harbert Discovery Fund-letter also calls on Icad board to suspend board cash compensation, hire chief financial officer

* Harbert Discovery Fund-letter calls on Icad board to hire investment banker to explore strategic alternatives if some improvements aren't made by 2Q17 Source text: (bit.ly/2exGiHl) Further company coverage: