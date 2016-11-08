BRIEF-Southwest Airlines authorizes $2 bln share repurchase program,increases dividend by 25 pct
* Says increased company's quarterly dividend by 25 percent and authorized a new $2.0 billion share repurchase program
Nov 7 Icad Inc :
* Harbert Discovery Fund LP reports 5.01 percent stake in Icad Inc as of Nov. 7 - SEC filing
* Harbert Discovery Fund LP - on Nov. 7, Jack Bryant and Kenan Lucas, directors of the fund gp, sent letter to Lawrence Howard, chairman of Icad
* Harbert Discovery Fund-letter expresses "disappointment" in Icad's performance, calls on Icad board to purchase shares in open market
* Harbert Discovery Fund-letter also calls on Icad board to suspend board cash compensation, hire chief financial officer
* Harbert Discovery Fund-letter calls on Icad board to hire investment banker to explore strategic alternatives if some improvements aren't made by 2Q17 Source text: (bit.ly/2exGiHl) Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, May 17 BP Plc's first foray into Mexico's recently opened energy market is proving more promising than expected, and the government should offer more big projects to lure investment, the British oil major's Mexico boss said in an interview.