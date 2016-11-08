BRIEF-Target CEO on conf call- in early stages of implementing efforts to reestablish everyday price credibility
* CEO on conf call- "our results are not where we want them to be"
Nov 7 Nutanix Inc :
* Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reports 15.3 passive stake in Nutanix Inc as of Oct. 25 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2fVmSkQ) Further company coverage:
PARIS, May 17 France's outgoing defence minister Jean-Yves Le Drian was appointed to head up a newly created Europe and Foreign Ministry on Wednesday, a move cementing Emmanuel Macron's campaign pledge to focus on giving the European Union a new impetus.