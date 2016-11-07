Nov 7 Occidental Petroleum Corp :
* Occidental Petroleum -on Nov 2, 2016, co entered an
underwriting agreement with Citigroup global markets among the
others
* Occidental Petroleum-pursuant to agreement, co agreed to
issue, sell to underwriters $750 million aggregate principal
amount of 3.00 pct senior notes due 2027
* Occidental Petroleum-pursuant to which co agreed to issue
and sell to underwriters $750 million aggregate principal amount
of its 4.10 pct senior notes due 2047
* Occidental Petroleum-interest on notes will be payable
semi-annually in arrears on Feb 15, Aug 15 of each year,
beginning on Aug 15, 2017
Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2faZ1My]
