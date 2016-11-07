Nov 8 Australia And New Zealand Banking Group Ltd

* It will buy back all remaining CPS2 for their face value ($100) on 15 December 2016 via a nominated purchaser

* Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd- last day of trading of CPS2 on ASX will be 28 November 2016

* CPS2 buyback will be through resale process contained in CPS2 terms

* Australia and New Zealand Banking Group - has appointed ANZ Capital No. 1 Pty Ltd, unit of ANZ, as nominated purchaser for resale

* Last day of trading of CPS2 on ASX will be 28 November 2016