Nov 8 Australia And New Zealand Banking Group
Ltd
* It will buy back all remaining CPS2 for their face value
($100) on 15 December 2016 via a nominated purchaser
* Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd- last day of
trading of CPS2 on ASX will be 28 November 2016
* CPS2 buyback will be through resale process contained in
CPS2 terms
* Australia and New Zealand Banking Group - has appointed
ANZ Capital No. 1 Pty Ltd, unit of ANZ, as nominated purchaser
for resale
* Last day of trading of CPS2 on ASX will be 28 November
2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: