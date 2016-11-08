UPDATE 3-Qualcomm sues four Apple contract manufacturers
* Qualcomm says Apple advised the firms to withhold payments (Adds details, updates shares)
Nov 8 Baic Motor Corp Ltd :
* Total sales volume for Oct for Beijing Brand (including the three series of senova, bj and wevan) was 47,409, up 49.17% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qualcomm says Apple advised the firms to withhold payments (Adds details, updates shares)
* Thyssenkrupp gains on Tata tie-up hopes (Adds details, closing prices)