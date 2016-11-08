UPDATE 3-Qualcomm sues four Apple contract manufacturers
* Qualcomm says Apple advised the firms to withhold payments (Adds details, updates shares)
Nov 8 Baic Motor Corp Ltd :
* Baic hk has entered into subscription agreement and shareholders' agreement with idc, investment universe and baic sa
* Subscription agreement in respect of establishment of baic sa
* Upon establishment of baic sa, it will be held as to 20% by baic hk, 45% by investment universe and 35% by id
* subscribers (as baic sa shareholders) are to provide not less than us$44.6 million of initial agreed funding required by baic sa
* Upon establishment of baic sa, it will be held as to 20% by baic hk, 45% by investment universe and 35% by idc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qualcomm says Apple advised the firms to withhold payments (Adds details, updates shares)
* Thyssenkrupp gains on Tata tie-up hopes (Adds details, closing prices)