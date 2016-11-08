Trump turmoil drags European shares into worst day in 8 months
Nov 8 Massmart Holdings Ltd
* Jse: Msm - Sales Update For The 44 Weeks To 30 October 2016
* Total sales for 44 weeks to 30 October 2016 increased to r73.2 billion, representing growth of 7.6 pct over prior year 44-week period
* Comparable stores' sales increased by 5.3 pct. Product inflation is estimated at 6.4 pct
* Sales growths have declined, reflective of tough trading conditions in South Africa and, more recently, in most african countries where we have stores
* Although slowing marginally food and liquor sales continued to perform well and massbuild is showing signs of a sales recovery.
* General merchandise sales remain compromised by low consumer confidence, drought-affected food inflation and higher-priced imported products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 17 Russian food retailer O'Key Group SA said on Wednesday it planned to increase the pace of discount store openings in the next two years.