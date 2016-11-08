Trump turmoil drags European shares into worst day in 8 months
* Thyssenkrupp gains on Tata tie-up hopes (Adds details, closing prices)
Nov 8 PCS Machine Group Holding Pcl
* Qtrly net profit 60.4 million baht versus 146.3 million baht; qtrly total income 871.2 million baht versus 1.09 billion baht Source text (bit.ly/2fuuOq0) Further company coverage:
* Thyssenkrupp gains on Tata tie-up hopes (Adds details, closing prices)
May 17 Russian food retailer O'Key Group SA said on Wednesday it planned to increase the pace of discount store openings in the next two years.