Nov 8 Accelerate Property Fund Limited

* Interim Financial Results For The Six Months Ended 30 September 2016

* Year-On-Year distribution per share growth of 8.1 pct

* Property portfolio value of r9.1 billion (17 pct year-on-year growth),total portfolio GLA of 533 356 m2, net asset value growth of 20 pct

* Gross rental income (excluding straight-line rental revenue adjustment) of r498 million for period (2015: r417 million)

* Distribution per share for period of 28.766 cents (2015: 26.617 cents)