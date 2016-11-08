BRIEF-German Merck's Glucophage receives label extension in UK
* Merck's Glucophage® sustained release formulation, metformin, receives label extension for patients at high risk of type 2 diabetes in UK
Nov 8 Serodus ASA :
* DHT Corporate Service is of opinion that Viggo Harboe Holding 2006 offer from financial point of view is fair
* Viggo Harboe Holding 2006ApS made a voluntary offer to acquire all the shares in Serodus. Source text for Eikon:
* ENTERS LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH SINGAPORE COMPANY TO MARKET ITS ANTI-TUMOR COMPOUND LURBINECTEDIN IN ASIA-PACIFIC REGION