Trump turmoil drags European shares into worst day in 8 months
* Thyssenkrupp gains on Tata tie-up hopes (Adds details, closing prices)
Nov 8 Goodyear Thailand Pcl :
* For q3 , net profit 53 million baht , down 68%; q3 net sales 996 million baht , a decrease of 7% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Thyssenkrupp gains on Tata tie-up hopes (Adds details, closing prices)
May 17 Russian food retailer O'Key Group SA said on Wednesday it planned to increase the pace of discount store openings in the next two years.